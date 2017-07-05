VIDEO: Full Council to vote on income tax Monday after committee approval today

That’s the archived video of this morning’s meeting of the City Council’s Affordable Housing, Neighborhoods, & Finance Committee, which voted unanimously for CB 119002, the “income tax on high-income residents.” The five councilmembers present and voting were committee chair Tim Burgess, the bill’s sponsors Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant, Sally Bagshaw, and Mike O’Brien. That sets up a final vote by the full Council next Monday morning (July 10th). You can see the full bill here; its key points: “a tax on individual residents with total income above $250,000 per year ($500,000 for joint filers) …” The tax would be levied only on the income beyond that amount, not on the first $250K (individual) or $500K (joint). The income beyond those amounts would be taxed by the city at 2.25 percent. Here’s what the bill says the money would go toward:

All receipts from the tax levied in this Chapter 5.65 shall be restricted in use and shall be used only for the following purposes: (1) lowering the property tax burden and the impact of other regressive taxes; (2) addressing the homelessness crisis; (3) providing affordable housing, education, and transit; (4) replacing federal funding potentially lost through federal budget cuts, including funding for mental health and public health services; (5) creating green jobs and meeting carbon reduction goals; and (6) administering and implementing the tax levied by this Chapter 5.65.

The big question remains, what happens after the full council vote, considering that an income tax is against state law? City leaders say they’re ready to fight anyone who sues, thinking that it could lead to a ruling changing state law.