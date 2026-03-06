From stories to history, cookies to concerts, here’s what’s ahead for your West Seattle Friday!

(Three River Otters off Duwamish Head, photographed by Steven Rice)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring gets ever closer! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), 10-11:30 am.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FREE TAX HELP: Drop in at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm and get free help with your taxes!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about and enjoy local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: Winter session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: Second weekend! Look for nearby booth locations and times here. Cookies $6/box this year, except for $7 gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, perform or watch at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Fox and Bones featuring Brittany Collins – “offbeat folksters” – 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), ticket info here.

HARRY STYLES LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), be one of the first to hear his new music! All ages, no cover.

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), with “Richard, the sassiest host in Seattle.” Free to play. 21+.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Greg Hoy and the Boys, Full Life Crisis, Square Peg, doors at 7, show at 8. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Tony H, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to live music with Whalien & Chonk, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!