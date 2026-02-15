PREVIEW: ‘Detention Lottery’ returns to West Seattle one week from today, taking you ‘past today’s scary headlines and news clips’

One week from today, “The Detention Lottery“ – an “immersive theater experience” – will return to West Seattle, a few months after a fall performance that still has people talking – and it’s even more relevant. Here’s the preview we received:

Prepare to see how justice is served in your name when Fauntleroy Church UCC brings ‘The Detention Lottery’ to West Seattle again on Sunday, Feb. 22 in the Fellowship Hall.

Doors open at 3:30 pml the performance begins at 4:00 pm, followed by a talkback with practicing immigration attorneys.

Admission is free; donations appreciated and support the projects of the Immigration Task Force.

The Detention Lottery takes the audience past today’s scary headlines and news clips, directly into the detention courtroom. We witness desperate conferences between detainees and attorneys, realizing that these few moments together could determine their future forever. We sit in the courtroom where decisions are rendered, seeing for ourselves the justice being served in our name.

“’The Detention Lottery’ is accurate, but not a documentary. It is theater, grounded in real life. It raises awareness without threatening, educates without lecturing, and can raise money without charging admission. And it packs a wallop to everyone who sees it,” says Amy Youngblood, who has directed each performance since its revival last spring. “We bring the performance at no charge to the sponsoring organization. At the same time, nonprofit organizations are welcome to produce their own shows with no royalties, as ‘The Detention Lottery’ is licensed under the Creative Commons license.”

Playwright Margaret O’Donnell, a retired practicing immigration attorney, once despaired of trying to convey to others just what justice was being served in the public’s name. She discovered a talent for writing plays, and in 2018, St. Mark’s Cathedral launched The Detention Lottery to great acclaim. Since then, dozens of sponsoring organizations have presented The Detention Lottery to stunned audiences, raising awareness, inspiration for activism, and funds for immigrant justice projects.

West Seattle activist Pam Jensen watched ‘The Detention Lottery’ at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation last October and wrote Margaret immediately afterward to request another production. Dianne Sprague and Mary Code of Fauntleroy Church UCC see the vital connections between the church’s missions and the message of the play.

“Given our mission to preserve justice, peace, and the sanctity of God’s world, the congregation is delighted to co-sponsor this event. As we say every Sunday, whoever you are and wherever you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here so please come to this remarkable play,” says Mary Code.

For more information, including how to participate and help, contact Amy Youngblood, director, at 509-906-1076, or email thedetlot@gmail.com.