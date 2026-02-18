CONGRATULATIONS! On to state for Chief Sealth IHS swimmers, after district success

Also looking ahead to the state championships, <strong>Chief Sealth International High School swimmers! Here’s the update we received to share with you:

Chief Sealth Boys Swim & Dive had an outstanding performance at the Sea-King District Championships this past weekend!

The team finished 3rd overall with 160 points, competing against schools from across the district. Our swimmers posted 21 personal records throughout the weekend, demonstrating the hard work and dedication they’ve put in all season.

Most exciting, we’re sending athletes to the State Championships:

• Two individual events qualified for state. (Theo Franzen)

• Our 400 Free Relay team secured their spot with a thrilling 0.54-second victory over Renton in the final event. (Cole Peloza, Theo Franzen, August Truman, Dominic Melanese, David Ohta, and Nico Balducci)

Thank you to all our swimmers, families, and supporters. Best of luck to our state qualifiers as they prepare for the championship meet this Friday!