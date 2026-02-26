BIZNOTE: Another West Seattle business moving into the heart of The Junction – VivaArts

Ever since the “for lease” sign came down and the window-covering paper went up a few weeks ago, readers have been asking us if we know who’s moving into 4736 California SW (most recently home to My Three Little Birds, which is now at West Seattle Mercantile about a mile north). Tonight we finally know, thanks to a new city permit filing. It’s an extension of the trend for businesses to move into The Junction from elsewhere in West Seattle. In this case, it’s the dance, fitness, and capoeira studio – and community cultural space – VivaArts, currently at 4421 Fauntleroy Way SW. Proprietor Jennifer Hobbs tells WSB, “This move will be an expansion for VivaArts – the new location will have a reception area, two studio rooms, changing areas, an ADA bathroom and in-studio bathrooms. We hope to expand our programming and to reach more folks in West Seattle to bring our cultural arts, dance, and fitness programming for all ages.” When will they move? “VivaArts will stay at our Fauntleroy location most likely until the end of July or early August when we expect the construction to be completed at the new space in the Junction.” Other businesses that have moved relatively recently into the heart of The Junction – California between Oregon and Edmunds – from elsewhere in West Seattle include WSB sponsor Paper Boat Booksellers (from Morgan Junction), The Missing Piece (from just north of Arbor Heights), and Emerald Water Anglers (from 42nd/Oregon).