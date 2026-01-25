Memorial service Thursday for Daniel R. Winnie, 1956-2026

Family and friends will gather Thursday to remember Dan Winnie and are sharing this remembrance now:

Master Sergeant (Ret., USAF) Daniel Robert Winnie passed away on January 8, 2026.

Born in 1956, Daniel grew up in South Everett and attended Saint Mary Magdalen and Mariner High School, where he was a member of the swim team, Civil Air Patrol, and ROTC.

Upon graduating, he entered the United States Air Force, beginning a 24‑year career. Dan was a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan, Grenada, Iraq, Kuwait, Panama, Saudi Arabia, and many other places. He was in Berlin when the Wall fell.

Following his military retirement, Dan flew for Kalitta Charters, where his missions involved returning the remains of fallen servicemembers to their families. Later he moved to West Seattle and enjoyed working as a flight instructor.

Daniel had an unbounded sense of adventure. He explored six continents by air, truck, and motorcycle. A few years ago, he completed a one‑month, 48‑state motorcycle ride – having ridden to Alaska the year before. He loved camping, whether alone or with friends. Like a true Winnie, he appreciated a strong cup of black coffee and good conversation. He always had a story to tell, including his long‑running feud with the neighborhood raccoons.

Dan enjoyed what he called his “$500 hamburgers” – flying his Cessna with a friend a few hundred miles to a small airport, sharing a meal, and savoring the time spent in the air.

Quiet generosity was one of his defining traits. The list of people he helped is too long to mention. Typically, whenever Dan left on a trip, he ensured the outside automatic cat feeder was correctly loaded so his feral friends would be fed.

Daniel is survived by his sons, Shawn and Michael; his sisters Ellen Winnie (Ralph Lindberg), Susanne Howard, Kat (Brad) Kirby, and Sharon Cline; and his brothers Randall Winn, Steven (Sheri) Winnie, and David Winnie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and by many dear friends who became his second family – most especially his lifelong friend, Sue‑Lon Webert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Winnie; his brothers Robert Jr, Joseph, and Eric; his nephew Jonathan; and brother-in-law Jim. As he wished, his corneas were donated to restore eyesight to others.

Services honoring Dan will be held at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, on January 29. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a short service at 11:00 a.m. Please bring your fond memories.

Following the ceremony, Dan will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in a ceremony beginning at 2:00 p.m. Afterward, join us for light refreshments at Lake Wilderness Lodge Maple Room, 22500 SE 248th Street, Maple Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seattle Children’s Hospital, a favorite charity of his.

All friends and family are warmly invited to attend and remember Dan with us.