YOU CAN HELP: Last call for this season’s dropoff donation drives

End of the year, end of the holidays, end of the long-running donation drives. Here are two that you can still show support for:

WINTER-CLOTHING DRIVE AT DAVE NEWMAN STATE FARM INSURANCE AGENCY: The annual warm-clothing drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues through today.

FOOD DRIVE AT FITNESS TOGETHER: At WSB sponsor Fitness Together in The Junction:

Fitness Together West Seattle will be having a food drive supporting Immanuel Community Services for the month of December! Please bring holiday items and non perishable items to our studio to help those in need! Please drop items at our studio on the 2nd floor:

4546 California Ave SW

(Our entrance is in the Alley behind The Matador – Look for the green awning)

And remember that food-donation bins will be set up at Alki for tomorrow’s 10 am Polar Bear Swim – bring nonperishable food if you can.