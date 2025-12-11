SOON TO BE SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz

(March reader photo by Rick Cocker)

Usually we don’t get much notice of an aircraft carrier coming or going past West Seattle’s west-facing shores, sailing to or from Naval Base Kitsap. But for those interested in seeing what might be the USS Nimitz‘s final south/westbound trip this way, here’s your advance notice! The photo above is from the Nimitz’s departure back in March. It’s been at sea ever since, with its eventful “likely final” deployment including the loss of two aircraft (recently recovered). As usual, it stopped in San Diego post-deployment, and then left earlier this week to head north. While Stars and Stripes reported that Nimitz was due home December 16 – next Tuesday – tracking shows an unlabeled “US Government vessel” entering Puget Sound after sailing up from San Diego, so that timeline might have changed, unless the carrier has a stop on the way here.