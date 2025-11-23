WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle light rail ‘visioning forum’ Monday

(Sound Transit map of West Seattle extension as currently planned)

Just one major West Seattle meeting planned in the three days before the four-day holiday weekend: Tomorrow is the rescheduled date for the “visioning forum” planned to look at where the West Seattle light-rail project is now and what might happen next, as Sound Transit revisits its long-range plans in the face of swollen potential price tags. County and city elected officials, Sound Transit executives, and transit advocates are among the pre-announced panelists and presenters; most of the public communication for this has come from the office of our area’s County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who told us that there will be time for attendee Q/A and comments. The event is set to start at 5:30 pm Monday (November 24), at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW)