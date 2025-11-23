West Seattle, Washington

WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle light rail ‘visioning forum’ Monday

Just one major West Seattle meeting planned in the three days before the four-day holiday weekend: Tomorrow is the rescheduled date for the “visioning forum” planned to look at where the West Seattle light-rail project is now and what might happen next, as Sound Transit revisits its long-range plans in the face of swollen potential price tags. County and city elected officials, Sound Transit executives, and transit advocates are among the pre-announced panelists and presenters; most of the public communication for this has come from the office of our area’s County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who told us that there will be time for attendee Q/A and comments. The event is set to start at 5:30 pm Monday (November 24), at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW)

  • Actualperson November 23, 2025 (6:28 pm)
    The only vision I have is being presented with a WAY over initial cost price tag.  But fear not light rail devotees the wealthy techies here will pay anything and have no sympathy for all the people on fixed incomes.

