BIZNOTE: New West Seattle coffee collaboration could lend new meaning to term ‘string beans’

Love strong coffee? These new dark-roast beans might be instrumental in your brewing routine! Frank Gross from Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) shared the news (announcing it in this video too):

We launched a cool and unique collab with our friends at QED Coffee in West Seattle today. In collaboration with our friends at QED Coffee (35th SW and SW Graham) here in West Seattle, we are pleased to bring you Thunder Roast. Big body and creamy, with hints of sweet citrus, chocolate and panela. Find this coffee in store at Thunder Road Guitars and QED Coffee in West Seattle or online at thunderroadguitars.com.

If you want to shop in person, TRG’s hours in Morgan Junction are here; QED’s hours in High Point are here.