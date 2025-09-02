TRAFFIC CAMS, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday, with more schools opening

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast is for sun and pm haze, high in the upper 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:29 am; sunset will be at 7:46 pm.

REOPENED

–Admiral Way Bridge work is mostly done, so Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge has reopened after 13 months.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Here’s who starts today:

Holy Rosary School

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

Bridge School Cooperative Elementary

Vashon Island School District

TRANSIT TODAY

Fare changes – Metro and Water Taxi fare changes took effect Monday (mostly increases); here’s what to know.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

