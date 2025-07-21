MORE BEACH NEWS: When to see low-low tides on West Seattle shores this week

(June low-low tide photo by Gary Jones)

Another round of low-low tides arrives this week (here’s the tide chart), and with mild weather, it’s yet another excellent chance to explore the shore – the last round of daytime low-low tides this summer. Here’s what’s ahead:

Tuesday: 9:30 am, -2.6 feet

Wednesday: 10:20 am, -3.0 feet

Thursday: 11:07 am, -3.0 feet

Friday: 11:52 am, -2.6 feet

Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are scheduled to be at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW) on Wednesday (9 am-11:30 am) and Thursday (9 am-noon) to answer low-low-tide questions.