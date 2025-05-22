Family and friends are remembering Richard Haich and sharing this remembrance with the community:

In the early morning of March 28th, Richard Haich peacefully passed away after a long illness. He was met at the gates by the love of his life, Joann, who preceded him in death.

Richard’s childhood was spent on the farms of North Dakota, and he would later move to Billings, Montana. As a teenager, Rick enlisted in the Army and earned his GED. After completing his 4-year Army commitment, he returned to Montana, married, and began a family. In 1967, the family moved to West Seattle when Rick accepted a position with Boeing. Wishing to practice his interviewing skills, the following year he interviewed with IBM and was hired on the spot! He retired from IBM in the late 1980s.

Richard and his first wife had 4 children, Chantille (Scott), Anelody (Greg), Chabrise, and Richard Jr. (Holly), all raised in West Seattle. During the 1970s and 1980s, he involved himself in many community clubs, including the Steelheaders, Metal Detecting and Rock Hunting clubs.

In healthier times, Richard was often seen fishing in Elliott Bay or finding treasure with his metal detector. Generous with his talent of home improvements and gardening, you could also find him at one of his children’s homes.

He leaves behind his children and grandchildren, Daniel (Miranda) and Wyatt Henry, Addison (Lindsey), Keagan (Ruth) and Trey Tice, Avery and Jackson Herb, and Reinier and Montira Haich.

A private memorial will happen later this year.