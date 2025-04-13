WEEK AHEAD: Updates on long-delayed park expansion, EV lot @ Morgan Community Association quarterly meeting

(WSB photo, last month)

It’s not quite on the scale of what semi-old-timers will recall as The Hole, but a hole is what the Morgan Junction Park expansion site has been for a while, thanks to an interdepartmental permit snafu, and that’s one of the long-delayed city projects that’s on the Morgan Community Association quarterly-meeting agenda this Wednesday (along with the EV-charging lot that’s now delayed again – until next year). MoCA will meet this time at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd and Juneau) – here are the agenda toplines sent by president Deb Barker:

Morgan Minute Updates

● SW Precinct, Updates from SPD

● Gatewood Gator Fest is May 31st

● Highland Park Way status

● One Seattle Plan current focus

● Help Stock the Morgan Junction Park Free Library

New in Morgan Junction

 The Fine Baking Company, 6969 California Ave SW

Community Business

● Morgan Junction Electric Vehicle Charging Station: update by Seattle City Light

● Morgan Junction Community Festival on June 14th

● Morgan Junction Park Soils Remediation status: update by Seattle Parks

● Meet SW Precinct Community Service Officers (CSO’s)

● Status of pedestrian safety projects for Fauntleroy Way SW at Rose Street