WEEK AHEAD: Updates on long-delayed park expansion, EV lot @ Morgan Community Association quarterly meeting

It’s not quite on the scale of what semi-old-timers will recall as The Hole, but a hole is what the Morgan Junction Park expansion site has been for a while, thanks to an interdepartmental permit snafu, and that’s one of the long-delayed city projects that’s on the Morgan Community Association quarterly-meeting agenda this Wednesday (along with the EV-charging lot that’s now delayed again – until next year). MoCA will meet this time at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd and Juneau) – here are the agenda toplines sent by president Deb Barker:
Morgan Minute Updates
● SW Precinct, Updates from SPD
● Gatewood Gator Fest is May 31st
● Highland Park Way status
● One Seattle Plan current focus
● Help Stock the Morgan Junction Park Free Library
New in Morgan Junction
The Fine Baking Company, 6969 California Ave SW
Community Business
● Morgan Junction Electric Vehicle Charging Station: update by Seattle City Light
● Morgan Junction Community Festival on June 14th
● Morgan Junction Park Soils Remediation status: update by Seattle Parks
● Meet SW Precinct Community Service Officers (CSO’s)
● Status of pedestrian safety projects for Fauntleroy Way SW at Rose Street
Wednesday’s MoCA meeting starts at 7 pm; you can attend online too – here’s the link.
| 0 COMMENTS