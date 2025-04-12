BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sign goes up as new restaurant The Neighborhood prepares to open

Driving through Morgan Junction earlier this afternoon, we spotted the sign going up for The Neighborhood, the restaurant opening in the ex-Peel & Press space at 6503 California SW, so we diverted to check in on its status. The Neighborhood is opening Wednesday (April 16), co-proprietor Jenny Almukhtar confirmed. We first talked with her back in February for an in-depth look at the plan – and now they’re down to finishing touches:

As planned, Jenny and husband Ahmed – with lots of assistance from family members – have lightened up the interior (the wall color is “Morocco Red,” Jenny notes). They’re working on the back deck too (not yet furnished):

As first announced, they’ll be open 3-9 pm Wednesdays through Sundays for starters, maybe a bit later some weekend nights, with a menu spotlighting Italian fare, including pizza.