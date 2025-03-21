WEST SEATTLE SPRING SCENES: Rainbow, plus Alice’s sunless sunset watch

The sun made a brief appearance before sunset tonight, and brought along rainbows visible from Alki – above, Nadiia‘s view; below, Stewart L‘s view:

From west-facing West Seattle, though, James Bratsanos‘ shot of the sky over Blake Island is about as good as it got:

A bit later, by actual sunset time – past 7 pm – Alice Enevoldsen‘s day-delayed equinox sunset watch was a washout even though the rain had finally stopped. She and her trusty Earth-on-a-stick prop were at Solstice Park, though, as she’s been at season-change sunsets for 15+ years:

It was breezy and in the 40s, a little more wintry than springy. But here’s hoping for seasonal weather when she returns for her summer-solstice sunset watch, 8:30 pm Friday, June 20.

P.S. Since Alice’s events usually include a preview of upcoming skywatching/stargazing events of note, we asked her if anything was imminent. Short answer: No, although we’re still awaiting the long-expected Corona Borealis explosion, and it might finally happen soon.