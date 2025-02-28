Want a behind-the-scenes look into Transportation Levy spending? Apply to help oversee it

Today was going to be the deadline for applying to be on the advisory committee overseeing the Transportation Levy approved by voters in November. The city is looking for more applicants and has extended the deadline to Monday morning. Here’s the announcement:

We are recruiting members for the new Seattle Transportation Levy Oversight Committee (LOC). Apply by 8 am on Monday, March 3, 2025! Apply here. Serving on the LOC is a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of Seattle’s transportation system and to ensure transparency and accountability as SDOT builds and delivers on levy commitments. As a committee member, you’ll help keep Seattle moving by overseeing how levy funds are spent. Your role is to monitor budgets, track progress on projects, and make sure the funds are used as promised to Seattle voters. You’ll work with the Mayor’s Office, City Council, and SDOT staff to ensure transparency and accountability. Join us in being a steward of this public investment and help make a real difference in Seattle’s transportation future.

Read more about it on this SDOT website. (Previous transportation levies have had committees like this too.)