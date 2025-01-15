TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

We never did see the promised sunshine on Tuesday, but today’s forecast says it should appear, with a high in the mid-40s. Sunrise/sunset – 7:52 am and 4:45 pm.

THIS WEEK’S TWO REMINDERS

*The new “school street” on 45th in front of Madison Middle School, between Spokane and Hinds, continues today. No motorized vehicles on that block 7 am-5 pm unless you live there or are a delivery driver delivering there.

*Sound Transit is scheduled to continue geotechnical-research drilling just east of the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge.

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule

Water Taxi – As noted, regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

