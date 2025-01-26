School open houses, Seed Library volunteering, more for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for your Sunday:

SKI SHUTTLE: Shuttle to Crystal Mountain now picks up at 7:15 am Sundays at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts in The Junction. (4310 SW Oregon)

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: First of three Catholic school open houses in West Seattle today – visit OLG (preschool through 8th grade) at 34th/Myrtle, 10 am-1 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage!), plus beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

HELP THE SEED LIBRARY: Drop in 11 am-1 pm at the High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) to help pack and label seeds for the 2025 growing season.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Second of three Catholic school open houses in West Seattle today – visit the pre-8th-grade school at 20th/Roxbury noon-3 pm.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Third of three Catholic school open houses in West Seattle today. Visit the pre-8th-grade STEM+ school at 42nd/Genesee between noon and 1:30 pm.

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Quick and fun way to start on your preparedness planning, 2 pm at TBA West Seattle location – here’s info on how to sign up (plus a list of upcoming parties).

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: 5 pm at Dragonfly (3270 California SW), accepting donations for California fire relief.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5:30 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights bring music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!