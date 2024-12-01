What to know for your end-of-Thanksgiving-weekend West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Tom Trulin, downtown reflection of last night’s sunset)

Lots to tell you about this morning. First, a traffic alert if you’re headed east off-peninsula in the hours ahead:

SEATTLE MARATHON: A stretch of northbound 99 north of downtown will be closed this morning and early afternoon because of the marathon, as will part of the I-5 express lanes through downtown. Here’s the full closure list.

Next, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, the holiday happenings today and tonight:

(WSB photo, Friday at Duwamish Longhouse)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: Last day of your annual chance to buy from Native artists and crafters the weekend after Thanksgiving. 10 am-5 pm. Food vendors too. Parking on both sides of the street. Here’s our report from day 1. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

TOYS FOR TOTS AT THE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle Kiwanis continues with their holiday-season booth at the south end of the market (California/Alaska) – bring new unwrapped toys to donate, and buy your advance pancake-breakfast ticket(s)!

JET CITY LABS’ SMALL-BIZ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, stop in to see who’s selling what at Jet City Labs today. (4547 California SW)

SWEET REEL HOLIDAY MAKERS’ MARKET: Local artists and makers sell their creations 11 am-4 pm at 5001 Delridge Way SW.

SANTA AT OUNCES: Free pics with the jolly ol’ fella 1-4 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: ArtsWest‘s holiday musical has a 3 pm matinée today; get your ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: The Menashe Family Lights are the biggest and brightest display in West Seattle. Tonight is the first “official” night, though they’ve been on a while. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

EVENING POP-UP: Art market 4-8 pm at Bebop Waffle Shop (2600 California SW).

CERAMIC ORNAMENT-MAKING CLASS: At Locust Cider‘s Alki taproom (2820 Alki SW), 4-7 pm.

PROST! TREE LIGHTING AND HOLIDAY MUSIC: Tom Hutyler performs at the Prost! West Seattle (3407 California SW) tree lighting, starting at 5. Bring new unwrapped toy(s) for a collection to be dropped off during the Seattle Fire Department drive on December 7.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

And everything else – mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Upwell (4811 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with almost-winter produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Fall is project time. Need a tool to make yours happen? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Bring $ and/or nonperishable food for WSFB to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), and enjoy live music.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: “We wanted to let all of our West Seattle Neighbors know that Bethany Community Church, West Seattle (8600 9th Ave SW) is hosting a free community meal three times during december: Sunday Dec 1, Dec, 15, and Dec. 29th. We know these can be tough times, so it’s our hope to provide a hot meal for anyone who needs it. Meals will be served 5:30-6:30 PM in our Fellowship Hall.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!