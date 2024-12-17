TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: From the block by the bridge

These are reader-contributed daylight photos, but the sight’s a delight at night, at this house and others along the 4000 block stub of Fauntleroy Way SW that parallels the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge [vicinity map].

Multiple houses on the block are well-lit, many with characters and/or animations.

It’s one week until Christmas Eve – we’ll continue showing decorated homes nightly (balconies too if you’ve seen festively decked ones) – please send photos and/or locations to westseattleblog@gmail.com – and scroll through this archive to see what we’ve shown already – thank you!