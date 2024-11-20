West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

42℉

POWER, WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC: Wednesday morning updates

November 20, 2024 6:00 am
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:01 AM: It’s Wednesday, November 20, and thousands remain out of power after last night’s windstorm (here’s our Tuesday night coverage).

POWER UPDATES (updated 6:49 am)

The major north West Seattle outage has been resolved as of less than an hour ago – from Admiral to Alki and beyond – and the major east West Seattle outage (Riverview south to the city limit and beyond) has been reduced.

City Light‘s outage map, after glitches last night, appears to be functioning in real time again. (Please let us know via comments or text – 206-293-6302 – if you get your power back, as SCL does not keep a public-facing record of that; the utility says it’s brought back tens of thousands around its service area.) Remember that if you encounter a traffic signal that’s dark or flashing, it’s an all-way stop. … Some power-out areas in north WS are NOT showing on the map, we’re told, such as 51st/Orleans.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy with showers, breezy but not windy, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:23 am, while sunset will be at 4:27 pm.

SCHOOLS (updated 6:46 am)

-Sanislo Elementary closed (district says that’s the only WS school it’s closing today)

-No school at Community School of West Seattle today, per text

-YMCA Early Learning in Westwood is closed per commenter

-Highline Public Schools closed

-Any others? Let us know!

TRANSIT – No major changes reported in our area this morning.

Water Taxi todayRegular service.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses todayRegular schedule but with trip cancellations.

Sound Transit today – Link light rail is starting service at 7 am, two hours late than usual.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS – Some are out this morning, but here’s the ones that were working as of 6 am:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera. Bridge note: As of 6 am, a “large amount of standing water” was reported on the eastbound bridge at or near the ramp to 99:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

Share This

12 Replies to "POWER, WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC: Wednesday morning updates"

  • CarDriver November 20, 2024 (6:07 am)
    Reply

    61st and Alki area never lost power. However just woke up to no cable or internet. Verizon and landline working fine. Called about tv/internet and no eta for restoration.

  • Lafayette Neighbor November 20, 2024 (6:17 am)
    Reply

    I can see lights on at Lafayette and Admiral Safeway, traffic signal working at California and Lander.

  • Meaghan November 20, 2024 (6:28 am)
    Reply

    YMCA early learning center in Westwood is closed today.

  • WestSeaMom2 November 20, 2024 (6:33 am)
    Reply

    Director of West Seattle Montessori notified us that it is closed today due to power outage. Hope everyone stays safe and warm!

  • K November 20, 2024 (6:37 am)
    Reply

    Sanislo elementary is without power and closed today.

  • SweetB November 20, 2024 (6:41 am)
    Reply

    Highline schools are closed today.

  • WS Parent November 20, 2024 (6:44 am)
    Reply

    Highline School District is closed. They sent this out about 1.5 hours ago:”Hello Families, All schools are closed today, Wednesday, November 20 due to the overnight windstorm and widespread power outages. Many of our schools are without power, and there is no estimate of when power will be restored.  No transportation will be provided to schools outside of our district. All scheduled activities, athletics and public meetings are canceled.  District administrative offices will be open.  Please monitor highlineschools.org for “updates.

  • Rockhills November 20, 2024 (6:45 am)
    Reply

    All Highline schools are closed, apparently many are without power. 

  • Hidalgo November 20, 2024 (6:46 am)
    Reply

    I live on Delridge near Henderson. So odd that the traffic cameras right outside are working,  but we’re still without power. Seattle needs to learn how to handle weather events better. I assume it’s the usually mild weather that leaves the city so ill prepared. 

    • Anne November 20, 2024 (7:09 am)
      Reply

      What the heck are you talking about? What more do you want to see? We lost power at 9:30 it was restored at 12:45. Don’t know what caused it & sometimes that’s what takes awhile -finding out the cause. Blown transformer-tree on wires whatever & not everyone gets power restored at  same time-based on cause & number of outages. I thank all those men who went out(still out?) in that wind & rain to get power back on asap. 

  • Becks November 20, 2024 (7:00 am)
    Reply

    No power on 21st Ave SW and SW 100th (White Center)

  • North Shorewood November 20, 2024 (7:11 am)
    Reply

    Still no power near North Shorewood park south of Roxbury.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.