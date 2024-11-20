POWER, WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC: Wednesday morning updates

6:01 AM: It’s Wednesday, November 20, and thousands remain out of power after last night’s windstorm (here’s our Tuesday night coverage).

POWER UPDATES (updated 6:49 am)

The major north West Seattle outage has been resolved as of less than an hour ago – from Admiral to Alki and beyond – and the major east West Seattle outage (Riverview south to the city limit and beyond) has been reduced.

City Light‘s outage map, after glitches last night, appears to be functioning in real time again. (Please let us know via comments or text – 206-293-6302 – if you get your power back, as SCL does not keep a public-facing record of that; the utility says it’s brought back tens of thousands around its service area.) Remember that if you encounter a traffic signal that’s dark or flashing, it’s an all-way stop. … Some power-out areas in north WS are NOT showing on the map, we’re told, such as 51st/Orleans.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy with showers, breezy but not windy, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:23 am, while sunset will be at 4:27 pm.

SCHOOLS (updated 6:46 am)

-Sanislo Elementary closed (district says that’s the only WS school it’s closing today)

-No school at Community School of West Seattle today, per text

-YMCA Early Learning in Westwood is closed per commenter

-Highline Public Schools closed

-Any others? Let us know!

TRANSIT – No major changes reported in our area this morning.

Water Taxi today – Regular service.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule but with trip cancellations.

Sound Transit today – Link light rail is starting service at 7 am, two hours late than usual.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS – Some are out this morning, but here’s the ones that were working as of 6 am:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera. Bridge note: As of 6 am, a “large amount of standing water” was reported on the eastbound bridge at or near the ramp to 99:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!