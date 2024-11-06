In case you wondered too: Fire across Puget Sound

Lindsey sent that photo and wondered what was burning in the Bremerton vicinity. We found the explanation posted by the Brinnon Fire Department:

We wanted to let you know that Rayonier will be conducting a permitted burn in our area today, near the base of Mt. Jupiter, close to where the 2620 Road Fire took place this summer. We understand the concern that many may feel after experiencing such a significant fire season, so we’re sharing this to keep everyone informed.

The burn is set to begin at 7:30 AM, and DNR plans to be on-site during their operations to keep a close eye on things and make sure all remains safe.

Here’s what we reported about the 2620 Fire back in August.