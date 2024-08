Thanks for the texts and photos. Across Puget Sound, what appears to be a new wildfire is burning on the Olympic Peninsula, visible from West Seattle (as shown above). We’re still looking for specifics. Fred sent this photo from friends in Seabeck [map], looking west across Hood Canal:

UPDATE: Just a moment after we published this – this fire-watching X/Twitter user says it’s fire 2620 and that DNR (the state Department of Natural Resources) is on it.