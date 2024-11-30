HAPPENING NOW: ‘Small Business Saturday’ scenes from Admiral

Small Business Saturday continues at independent businesses all over West Seattle (and the rest of the nation). We have photos and a travelogue – shop-a-logue? – from Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association:

Small Business Saturday in the Admiral District celebrates the best of our local small businesses while enjoying the charm and creativity of the neighborhood on a beautiful day. We started our day by grabbing brunch at Admiral Neighborhood Association partner Arthur’s, known for its fresh and locally inspired dishes as well as giving back to neighbors in need. Next up is a stop in at ANA partner Bebop Waffle Shop, who will be serving up creative and comforting sweet or savory waffles for just one more month. Get them while you still can!

Heading up California Ave, we enjoyed some of the unique Admiral shopping experiences at some of our local favorites. First up, things are busy at Hoste, which features a curated selection of stylish home goods.

Then down California, stopping in at Alair to browse through some unique gifts and local favorites.

Next up is Wend Jewelry to admire Wendy’s beautifully handcrafted pieces, and then stopping in at Soirée for some tasty culinary delights.