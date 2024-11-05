ELECTION NIGHT: Watching the returns in West Seattle

6:53 PM: North Delridge is an epicenter of election-night viewing so far tonight – above, the scene at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), and below, the scene at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW):

Both those photos are from Jason Grotelueschen, who says each had about 40 people when he was there. Meantime, Sharonn Meeks stopped in at Circa (2605 California SW), where they’re having the most spirited party – including the decor:

And the promised flag cake (plus a special menu):

More stops ahead – the national returns have been going for almost three hours already, but the West Coast returns are yet to come.

7:25 PM: Jason also visited what might be West Seattle’s biggest election-night party, at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center:

This party is hosted by members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as a scholarship fundraiser:

They’ll be there until about 10:30 pm.