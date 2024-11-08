West Seattle, Washington

Another flooding cleanup at Easy Street

November 8, 2024 10:08 am
|      1 COMMENT
(Photo courtesy Matt Vaughan)

10:08 AM: Thanks for the texted tip. The Easy Street crew is cleaning up after flooding again this morning, one month after the indoor deluge that damaged records and clothing. But this time, proprietor Matt Vaughan says, it’s the café, not the record store. Though last month’s flooding was blamed on a pipe from an upstairs apartment, Matt says the source of today’s flooding remains undetermined. The café is closed until cleaned up but he says tonight’s 7 pm in-store performance with Thee Deception is definitely still on.

10:54 AM: Matt clarifies that the flooding was definitely from above – as in, over the café.

  • I love accountability November 8, 2024 (10:15 am)
    This is the second serious threat to this awesome beloved institution and it needs to stop. Easy Street is being wronged here, don’t want to see them harmed further. They should be talking to good lawyers – pronto.

