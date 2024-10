Thanks for the tip. The latest West Seattle 7-11 robbery happened just before 8:30 pm tonight at the Avalon store. According to police-radio audio, the robber was described as male, wearing a black ski mask, armed with a gun. He got away with cash, a phone, and ID. In the recent wave of local 7-11 robberies, this is the second one reported at the Avalon store in a little over a week.