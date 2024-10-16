Morgan Community Association, Alki playground design, online health help (+ recipe!), shoe-demo run, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Crab spider, photographed at T-107 Park by Steve Bender)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always look ahead, and where you’ll find even more events than we spotlight in the list):

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon to 8 pm, and you can visit any time to see what community artists are showing this year, until late October.

3 IMMUNE-BOOSTING TIPS – AND A RECIPE! Half an hour for your health – “3 Best Tips for Immune Support and Fire Cider Recipe” with Dr. Emily Lesnak from Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor), 12:30 pm, online, free. Go here to get the link!

ALKI PLAYGROUND DESIGN COMMENT: 4-6 pm at Alki Beach Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), stop in to see where design is at for the new playground between the new school and the playfield, and to offer your feedback.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers can help K-12 students with their homework.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING: 5 pm, as explained/previewed here. You can go to City Hall to testify or do it remotely.

HOW TO GET RAINWISE: Online meetup with contractors and others who can help you figure out how to get a subsidized raingarden or cistern if you’re eligible for the RainWise program, 5:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE NEW BALANCE DEMO GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the 6:15 pm weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run, which has two extras tonight: New Balance shoe demos, and birthday celebrations, as explained in our calendar listing.

CENTENNIAL CHILI COOKOFF: 6:30 pm chili dinner raising money for Undue Medical Debt, in celebration of the 100-year partnership between Fauntleroy Church and YMCA (9140 California SW) – registration required to attend – go here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm, online or in-person at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s lower-level community room – agenda, and attendance info, in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!