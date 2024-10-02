FOLLOWUP: Survey opens, meeting set as design continues for playground north of new Alki Elementary

Part of the Alki Elementary rebuild project is an overhaul for the playground on the north side of the school/south side of Alki Playfield. The city has announced a community meeting and survey to update the design process. From the Seattle Parks-circulated announcement:

Seattle Parks and Recreation and Seattle Public Schools invite you to join us on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Alki Beach Bathhouse, 2701 Alki Ave SW, to share your input on the Alki Playground Renovation project design!

During this meeting, you’ll have the opportunity to see how your input from earlier this summer was incorporated into the new playground design. This event will provide a platform for the community to engage with the design team, review the proposed layout for the play area, and provide input on your preferred play equipment option. Your participation will help shape the final vision for the Alki Playground renovation …

Please take a moment to complete the Alki Park Improvements – New Play Equipment Survey and share your preferences for the play equipment options. Your feedback is needed to ensure the new playground meets the needs and desires of the community.

For more information on the project please visit seattleschools.org/departments/capital-projects-and-planning/school-construction/projects/alki or contact Brian Fabella at brfabella@seattleschools.org or (206) 252-0702.