This year’s ‘mystery fireworks’ turn up tonight in Tacoma

If you think you’re hearing fireworks in the distance … you are. Way in the distance. Tacoma, to be specific. The Seattle Times says that’s where what appears to be this year’s edition of the September “mystery fireworks” = seen and heard from a barge between Bainbridge and Blake Islands last year – has popped up. (We were watching for central Puget Sound alerts earlier this month, but didn’t see this as we don’t monitor the South Sound. Thanks to the texter who pointed out the story.)