FOLLOWUP: Another milestone in Seattle Public Library’s restoration of services

Two and a half months after what was described as a “ransomware attack” dramatically disrupted the Seattle Public Library‘s operations, another milestone in restoration: As of today, the online catalog is accessible again, says SPL:

Online catalog available, including placing new holds. You can now log in to the Library’s online catalog, see your checkouts and holds, and place new holds on all items. (Please note that new holds may take longer than usual to fill initially, as we may receive a large number of requests.) … When you log into your account, please update your holds list and cancel those you’re no longer interested in, which will help us and help you! If you see anything missing or have questions, feel free to contact us at www.spl.org/Ask

SPL continues to list the status of its services here; what’s not available yet – including computers and pickup lockers – should be available by the end of this month.