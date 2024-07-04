West Seattle info for your 2024 Fourth of July

(WSB photo, Delridge/Andover flag, photographed on Flag Day last month)

As usual, we start the holiday with a list of potentially helpful information:

TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION

Metro buses – Sunday schedules with extra late-night service

Water Taxi – West Seattle route is on a Sunday schedule today; Vashon route is on regular weekday schedule

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth on holiday schedule

Sound Transit – Here’s the holiday plan

Parking – No charge for street parking in neighborhoods where the city charges for it

Traffic cameras – Here’s the citywide map; here’s our West Seattle-relevant page

WHAT’S HAPPENING/NOT HAPPENING

West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade – Starts at 10 am – details in our preview. (44th/Sunset)

Art on the Corner – 8 am-3 pm, artist Bonnie Bennedsen (featured here last year) sells her work at 39th/Holden to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.

Avalon Glassworks’ Art-Glass Sale – 10 am-2 pm, annual holiday sale. (2914 SW Avalon Way)

Low-low tide – Out to -2.8 feet at 10:22 am; see when and where to find Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists, here.

Highland Park Corner Store cookout – 4-8 pm, HPCS is grilling up burgers and veggie burgers, with outdoor seating, the weekly wine tasting (5 pm), ice cream, more. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

WHAT’S OPEN/CLOSED

Aquatics – Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm), Delridge and Hiawatha (12 pm-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park wading pools (12 pm-7 pm), and Colman Pool (12 pm-7 pm) are all open today.

Other Seattle Parks facilities – here’s the closed/open list

Seattle Public Library – All locations closed

Businesses – We don’t have a list but will add anyone who sends word if they’re open, closed or changing hours. Comment below or text us (206-293-6302)!

Post Offices and banks – closed

WATCHING THE OFFICIAL FIREWORKS SHOW: The Seafair Fourth of July show is over Lake Union, but much of it is usually partly visible from north-to-northeast-facing West Seattle, and crowds generally gather along Harbor Avenue, at the Admiral Way Viewpoint, and certain street-end overlooks. They’ll be broadcast on KONG.

OTHER FIREWORKS YOU MIGHT SEE FROM HERE: If you’re in southwest West Seattle with a view toward mid-Vashon Island, tonight’s fireworks show there will be over Quartermaster Harbor.

LOST/FOUND PET?

Furry friends might run off on the Fourth if fireworks spook them. If you need it, WSB has long had the only all-West Seattle lost/found-pets webpage – email or text info/pic (with your contact #), westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302.