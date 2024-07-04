West Seattle info for your 2024 Fourth of July

(WSB photo, Delridge/Andover flag, photographed on Flag Day last month)
As usual, we start the holiday with a list of potentially helpful information:
TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION
Metro buses – Sunday schedules with extra late-night service
Water Taxi – West Seattle route is on a Sunday schedule today; Vashon route is on regular weekday schedule
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth on holiday schedule
Sound Transit – Here’s the holiday plan
Parking – No charge for street parking in neighborhoods where the city charges for it
Traffic cameras – Here’s the citywide map; here’s our West Seattle-relevant page
WHAT’S HAPPENING/NOT HAPPENING
West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade – Starts at 10 am – details in our preview. (44th/Sunset)
Art on the Corner – 8 am-3 pm, artist Bonnie Bennedsen (featured here last year) sells her work at 39th/Holden to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.
Avalon Glassworks’ Art-Glass Sale – 10 am-2 pm, annual holiday sale. (2914 SW Avalon Way)
Low-low tide – Out to -2.8 feet at 10:22 am; see when and where to find Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists, here.
Highland Park Corner Store cookout – 4-8 pm, HPCS is grilling up burgers and veggie burgers, with outdoor seating, the weekly wine tasting (5 pm), ice cream, more. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)
WHAT’S OPEN/CLOSED
Aquatics – Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm), Delridge and Hiawatha (12 pm-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park wading pools (12 pm-7 pm), and Colman Pool (12 pm-7 pm) are all open today.
Other Seattle Parks facilities – here’s the closed/open list
Seattle Public Library – All locations closed
Businesses – We don’t have a list but will add anyone who sends word if they’re open, closed or changing hours. Comment below or text us (206-293-6302)!
Post Offices and banks – closed
WATCHING THE OFFICIAL FIREWORKS SHOW: The Seafair Fourth of July show is over Lake Union, but much of it is usually partly visible from north-to-northeast-facing West Seattle, and crowds generally gather along Harbor Avenue, at the Admiral Way Viewpoint, and certain street-end overlooks. They’ll be broadcast on KONG.
OTHER FIREWORKS YOU MIGHT SEE FROM HERE: If you’re in southwest West Seattle with a view toward mid-Vashon Island, tonight’s fireworks show there will be over Quartermaster Harbor.
LOST/FOUND PET?
Furry friends might run off on the Fourth if fireworks spook them. If you need it, WSB has long had the only all-West Seattle lost/found-pets webpage – email or text info/pic (with your contact #), westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302.
