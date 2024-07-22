TUESDAY: Transit Town Hall spotlighting West Seattle light-rail plan. Got questions?

(Sound Transit project map)

Two weeks ago, two local organizations – the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and 34th District Democrats – announced a Transit Town Hall for questions and answers about the Sound Transit light-rail project, as decision time draws near. Tomorrow’s the night – Tuesday (July 23), 7 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). You can send a question in advance by using this form. That same form includes a short survey you’re invited to answer even if you don’t have a question. Meantime, next major step in the project is the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement – no date yet but expected within the next few months.