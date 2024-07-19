West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

70℉

MISSING: Have you seen Marlene?

July 19, 2024 7:26 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Marlene‘s family is looking for her. She is 90 and was last seen leaving Jefferson Square Safeway. “Please call 911 or Sacha @ 206.291.7731.” We’re following up for more information.

Share This

4 Replies to "MISSING: Have you seen Marlene?"

  • Resident July 19, 2024 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    We drove down California Ave just north of the Morgan junction at about 3:30pm today. There was a woman on the ground being helped by SFD paramedics. Looked like an elderly lady who fell. I am not sure if it was the same woman, we only saw her from behind. But I recommend the family check with paramedics and hospitals. 

    • Junction resident July 19, 2024 (7:53 pm)
      Reply

      I was going to write the same answer. It was at California and Raymond Street. I hope she’s safe 

  • Mic July 19, 2024 (7:58 pm)
    Reply

    SHE HAS BEEN FOUND!

  • B Jackson July 19, 2024 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    Great to hear she was found. Hope she is ok. Lovely lady. Wonderful family.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.