MISSING: Have you seen Marlene?

Marlene‘s family is looking for her. She is 90 and was last seen leaving Jefferson Square Safeway. “Please call 911 or Sacha @ 206.291.7731.” We’re following up for more information.
West Seattle, Washington
19 Friday
We drove down California Ave just north of the Morgan junction at about 3:30pm today. There was a woman on the ground being helped by SFD paramedics. Looked like an elderly lady who fell. I am not sure if it was the same woman, we only saw her from behind. But I recommend the family check with paramedics and hospitals.
I was going to write the same answer. It was at California and Raymond Street. I hope she’s safe
SHE HAS BEEN FOUND!
Great to hear she was found. Hope she is ok. Lovely lady. Wonderful family.
