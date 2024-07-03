West Seattle, Washington

Library wi-fi is almost back, and other service-restoration updates from Seattle Public Library

July 3, 2024 12:19 pm
Seattle Public Library wi-fi is expected to be available again next week. That’s one of the timelines just announced by SPL for the restoration of services that aren’t yet back from the outages it blames on a “ransomware attack” back in May. The full list of what’s available now, what’s available soon, and what’ll be a while longer is here; we’ve distilled the list of “what’s not back yet” to these key points:

NO ESTIMATED RETURN DATE YET
Physical item returns / due dates

EXPECTED TO RETURN NEXT WEEK
Wi-Fi
Printing (via Wi-Fi and Email)
Catalog stations (in-building)

EXPECTED TO RETURN IN MID-JULY
Scanning/Faxing with ScanEZ

EXPECTED TO RETURN IN LATE JULY
Physical item self-checkout
Microfilm/microfiche

EXPECTED TO RETURN IN LATE JULY/EARLY AUGUST
New Library cards (online)
Patron account access
Placing new holds (physical items)
SPL Pickup Lockers

EXPECTED TO RETURN IN MID-TO-LATE AUGUST
Computers

In summary, SPL’s update says, “The Library expects that most, if not all, remaining offline services will be restored in the next 6-8 weeks.”

  • Kyle July 3, 2024 (12:36 pm)
    I’ve got way too many kids books piling up at my house, hope we can at least drop some off soon even if they just sit in a back room. Afraid they will get misplaced.

