Library wi-fi is almost back, and other service-restoration updates from Seattle Public Library

Seattle Public Library wi-fi is expected to be available again next week. That’s one of the timelines just announced by SPL for the restoration of services that aren’t yet back from the outages it blames on a “ransomware attack” back in May. The full list of what’s available now, what’s available soon, and what’ll be a while longer is here; we’ve distilled the list of “what’s not back yet” to these key points:
NO ESTIMATED RETURN DATE YET
Physical item returns / due dates
EXPECTED TO RETURN NEXT WEEK
Wi-Fi
Printing (via Wi-Fi and Email)
Catalog stations (in-building)
EXPECTED TO RETURN IN MID-JULY
Scanning/Faxing with ScanEZ
EXPECTED TO RETURN IN LATE JULY
Physical item self-checkout
Microfilm/microfiche
EXPECTED TO RETURN IN LATE JULY/EARLY AUGUST
New Library cards (online)
Patron account access
Placing new holds (physical items)
SPL Pickup Lockers
EXPECTED TO RETURN IN MID-TO-LATE AUGUST
Computers
In summary, SPL’s update says, “The Library expects that most, if not all, remaining offline services will be restored in the next 6-8 weeks.”
| 1 COMMENT