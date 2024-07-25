FOLLOWUP: Next step in campaigning for a ‘Walkable Admiral’

We first told you six months ago about Stu Hennessey‘s quest for a more “walkable Admiral” (District). He is a business owner in Admiral, proprietor of Alki Bike and Board, and walks the talk, not only on human-powered transportation, but also on other sustainability issues. Making Admiral more walkable would require some city changes, and Hennessey has launched a yard-sign campaign to get community support for them:

The QR code on the sign takes you to this page, which spells out the three proposals he introduced back in January:

Admiral and California All-Walk intersection. The biggest safety concern for pedestrians crossing the streets is the right turn on red. Is it wise to have cars and pedestrians using the same crossing? Mid-block raised crossings between Lander and Admiral near the Safeway entrance at Menchie’s yogurt and between Admiral and College St. Specifically crossing to the Admiral Theatre. These crossings would eliminate one parking space and have a bulb out to the lane edge with flashing crossing signs. Permanent closure for SW Lander St. between California Ave and 44th SW. This is an often-ignored one-way and daytime-temporarily-closed street that could be used for an emergency gathering point for Lafayette School, auto-free pickup of students, and a potential event space such as a farmers’ market.

The page also suggests emailing three city contacts – SDOT (684-road@seattle.gov), Councilmember Rob Saka (rob.saka@seattle.gov), and Economic Development director Markham McIntyre (markham.mcintyre@seattle.gov)- to voice your support for a more walkable Admiral. Hennessey has a few spare yard signs for Admiral businesses, and flyers for posting in windows – stop by his shop (2606 California SW) to ask about those.