About this morning’s Admiral police response

Lots of questions about a sizable police response in Admiral around 8 am. Officers were gone by the time we were able to get to the area but incident audio indicates the initial report was a possible robbery inside an apartment building in the 2100 block of California SW. The victim – reported to be a delivery driver – arranged to meet police near Admiral/42nd, so that’s why people saw officers there too. There was one report that the alleged robber may have brandished an “AR-pattern rifle,” so that’s why some texters saw police with long guns out at one point, and there was also a report he might have been associated with a unit inside the building. Police were still trying to sort out what actually happened, so we will follow up, but a final incident summary won’t be accessible before tomorrow.