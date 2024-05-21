Fauntleroy Fall Festival dine-out benefit, West Seattle Community Orchestras’ free concert, more for your Tuesday

Happening now and in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Dine at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) any time today/tonight – it’s open until 10 pm – and part of the proceeds go to the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, as previewed here. If you’re there for dinner (4-9 pm) you can also buy tickets for a benefit raffle.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment period – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

TRANSPORTATION LEVY PUBLIC HEARING: Got something to say about the mayor’s revised proposal for a transportation levy raising $1.45 billion over eight years? The City Council is reviewing it now and the first public hearing is at 4:30 pm, as previewed here; the agenda explains how to comment, either in person or remotely.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS, FREE CONCERT #2: Thanks to Dawn Hepburn for the video from last Friday’s first free May WSCO concert – tonight at 6 pm, two more WSCO groups present a free concert, 6 pm at Chief Sealth IHS‘s auditorium (2600 SW Thistle).

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: This start-any-time series continues, 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with your neighbors! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia (tonight – Taylor Swift trivia!); 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG MEETING: Second monthly meeting of the new group, 7:30 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are YOU planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!