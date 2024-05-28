COUNTDOWN: Month and a half until West Seattle Summer Fest! See this year’s poster

West Seattle Summer Fest is coming up July 12-14 – and the official poster is out now!

The main-stage music lineup has already been announced – here’s what was announced two weeks ago. Again this year, the main stage will be up on Friday and Saturday, on California north of Oregon, but the West Seattle Farmers’ Market will take that space on Sunday. There’ll also be a smaller stage with music in Junction Plaza Park. Festival hours will be 1-8 pm Friday (July 12), 10 am-8 pm Saturday (July 13), 10 am-5 pm Sunday (July 14), with music going later on Friday and Saturday nights, last band starting at 10 pm. (Here’s the official neighborhood-event notice.) More festival info in the weeks ahead!