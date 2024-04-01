Ready to sign up your sale? Registration now open for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024!

Saturday, May 11, 2024, is the 18th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – and as of right now, registration is open!

This is one day with many sales of many sizes, all around the peninsula, open at least 9 am-3 pm on sale day (earlier and/or later if you want to, but that’s up to you). It’s not the only neighborhood sale day in Seattle, but it’s the biggest; the people who founded it in 2005 (three years before handing the baton to us at WSB) were particularly inspired by PhinneyWood Garage Sale Day in the north end. Registration for WSCGSD gets your sale onto the map and listings guide that are made available one week before sale day, which we promote regionally – we’ve heard of people who come from as far away as Eastern Washington!

If you’re planning a sale, here’s where to go to register – any time you’re ready (signups will continue for three and a half weeks; we’ll set the exact end date when we get closer). Same classifications and fees we’ve had for all the years we’ve been coordinating this. And before you register, be ready with your up-to-20-word sale listing – think about what you’re selling that’s popular and/or unusual, for example. Any questions, email westseattleblog@gmail.com or call/text our hotline at 206-293-6302. Updates to come (including any multi-seller sites that offer space for people who have small sales/no place to host a sale – if your venue is planning to do that, please tell us ASAP)!