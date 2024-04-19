Park plan, festival updates, much more @ quarterly Morgan Community Association’s quarterly meeting

Toplines from this past Wednesday night’s quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association, held in person at West Side Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s community room and online via Zoom:

MORGAN JUNCTION PARK ADDITION SITE CLEANUP: Seattle Parks’ Kelly Goold brought the newest information. He said the cleanup of the ex-dry-cleaning site north of the current park is now expected to start in July and last about six weeks. He said the schedule is set for the period with the least likelihood of rain, and the lowest level of the water table, which means the least likelihood of any resulting underground contamination. The work will include concrete removal and soil removal down to about 18 feet. Once the removal is complete, the site will be graded and hydroseeded to prevent erosion. Beyond that, before site development can commence – likely in the first quarter of next year – they’re working with SDOT on transferring the street-end property between the expansion site and the current park. Once park construction starts, it’s expected to last eight months.

ALL-WHEELS AREA; As reported again here earlier this week, community advocacy for an all-wheels area in the project has led to a plan to create it on 1,500 square feet of the south end of the current park. Matt Johnston from the Morgan Junction All-Wheels Association recapped what’s ahead in the immediate future – a community meeting 10 am-noon Saturday, April 27, at the site. Grindline Skateparks is on board to design the all-wheels area but drawings are not expected at this first meeting – they’re hoping to have something to show about a month later, at which time there’ll be a second meeting. They also hope to be able to show Morgan Junction Community Festival attendees what exactly 1,500 sf looks like.

SPEAKING OF THE FESTIVAL: As we first reported in January, this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival is planned for Saturday, June 15, 10 am-2 pm. MoCA is working on getting the festival back to its pre-pandemic scope, so in addition to more entertainment, this year will see the return of community booths in the parking lot behind Zeeks Pizza. Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Nate Shopay noted they’re expecting the Mounted Patrol to be able to visit, too.

SPEAKING OF POLICE: Lt. Shopay was at the meeting with an update on crime trends. Morgan Junction-area crime is generally down from last year, he said, but car prowls have been on the rise. He also noted that SPD has broken up a few “theft rings” recently, and that most of the people arrested were juveniles.

COUNCILMEMBER ROB SAKA’S OFFICE: Policy adviser Heather Marx was at the meeting. She said they’re laser focused on two big current initiatives – the Transportation Plan and draft Transportation Levy. The former was passed by the Transportation Committee, which Saka chairs, this past week and is expected to go to the full council on Tuesday (April 23). There’s one more week for feedback on the draft levy; Marx says they’ve been getting a strong response to Saka’s D-1 survey about it, which you can answer here. Asked how this levy differs fro the one that’s expiring, Marx noted it has more of an emphasis on proactive maintenance and paving, for example. Asked about specific projects for Morgan Junction, Marx said it’s too early to say. MoCA president Deb Barker said they’d be interested in pedestrian safety and traffic calming. Does it have money for more transit service? That’s a different voter-approved city funding source (the Seattle Transit Measure), Marx replied.

SPEAKING OF PLANS: The One Seattle (Comprehensive) Plan updates (here’s our most-recent coverage) were discussed too. This could bring new boundaries for the Morgan Junction area (what’s now an “urban village”). Barker said a West Seattle meeting about the comprehensive plan is coming up at 5 pm April 29 at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

PREPAREDNESS: Gatewood Elementary is working on collaboration with neighbors to be ready in case of catastrophe; contact the school if you live nearby and would like to join in the planning.

NEW BUSINESS: Tattoo Pizzazz was there for an introduction. Co-proprietor Shannon said they’re having a May 3 open house, 4-7 pm, with a drawing for a free tattoo.

DIAPER DRIVE: Reminder that the WestSide Baby diaper drive continues at Morgan Junction Starbucks (California/Fauntleroy) through the end of the month.

WHAT’S NEXT: Set your calendar for the June 15 festival and for the next quarterly MoCA meeting, 7 pm July 17.