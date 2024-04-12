12 notes for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Black Turnstone, photographed at Constellation Park by James Tilley)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are reminders for the rest of today/tonight:

DROP-IN CREATIVITY: Bring your art/craft project to West Side Presbyterian Church (3605 California SW) until 11:30 am Wednesdays!

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: First week of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) soft-opening its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: Budget updates are part of what’s on the agenda for the Seattle School Board, whose regular meeting starts at 4:15 pm – you can attend in person at district HQ or watch the live stream here.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

‘ONE SEATTLE PLAN’ OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, you can drop in at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) 6-7:30 pm tonight to learn about what the draft version of this growth plan envisions for your neighborhood, and to ask questions/offer comments.

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6 pm.

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

‘MEAN GIRLS, THE MUSICAL‘: Second and final week for the West Seattle High School production, 7 pm. Get tickets here! (3000 California SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!