Crowdfunding for Full Tilt Ice Cream family after co-founder’s heart attack

(WSB photo of Justin and family last year as Full Tilt marked 15 years)

As reported on our partner site White Center Now, the co-founder of Full Tilt Ice Cream, Justin Cline, is in the hospital after a heart attack earlier this month. Friends have set up a crowdfunding account, with the update that Justin is now in serious but stable condition: “He is slowly improving. In the meantime, it is unknown how long his recovery will take and the family and business could use some support while they are navigating this.” Justin and partner Ann Magyar, parents of two, founded the shop in 2008 in downtown White Center, where it’s been a community anchor ever since. Here’s the crowdfunding link.