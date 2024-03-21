West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Here’s the asking price for building with former Admiral Wells Fargo and more

March 21, 2024 4:05 pm
That photo texted by a reader shows ATM-decommissioning work today at the former Admiral Wells Fargo branch, which permanently closed at midday Wednesday. The building that includes the ex-bank (2358 California SW) and other businesses (stretching to Hoste on the north end) is now officially listed for sale; CBRE is the listing firm, and $7.65 million is the asking price. Signage will be up next week, we’re told, but they’re expecting this to go relatively quickly. For those who have asked, the 25,000-square-foot parcel is zoned for mixed-use development up to 75 feet (~7 stories), as are the parcels on the other three corners of the Admiral/California intersection.

  • NW March 21, 2024 (4:32 pm)
    Is this property owned by the same owner of Admiral Theater and adjoining commercial spaces aswell as other commercial space ace in Admiral district?

    • WSB March 21, 2024 (4:37 pm)
      No, it’s not. As we have reported before, Wells Fargo owns the building.

