CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Mail-truck thief sentenced

The man who stole two USPS mail trucks in West Seattle – and others elsewhere in the city – was sentenced in federal court today. 27-year-old Johny Mixayboua got a 3 1/2-year sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Richard A. Jones. That’s what federal prosecutors had recommended for Mixayboua’s convictions on charges of theft of government property, mail theft, illegal transactions on access devices, and illegally possessing a firearm. The West Seattle mail-truck thefts both happened on January 17, 2023 – one on Beach Drive SW, the other on 57th SW. Three weeks earlier, he had stolen a USPS vehicle in South Seattle and with it, a key used to access cluster mailboxes; at one point the USPS entirely shut down residential service in the 98118 for a week during the investigation. Investigators used home security video and store-security video to link Mixayboua to mail thefts and attempts to use stolen credit cards (including images from Target in Westwood Village). He was eventually found near where he was living in a vehicle near a relative’s home, and officers also found a “ghost gun,” which compounded matters as Mixayboua was already a convicted felon and not allowed to have firearms. He pleaded guilty last December to the charges on which he was sentenced today, seven months after his May arrest.