CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Guilty plea for man charged in West Seattle postal-truck thefts and other mail-related crimes

(Images from charging documents, suspect at West Seattle Target allegedly using stolen card)

Last spring, we reported on the arrest and indictment of Johny Mixaboua, in connection with nine federal felonies including two USPS mail-truck thefts in West Seattle in one day last January (3000 block of Beach Drive SW and 3600 block of 57th SW). Evidence used against Mixayboua included home security-camera video from the neighborhood where one of the vehicles was later found, plus store security video showing him using stolen cards (including at West Seattle Target). According to today’s announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle, Mixayboua pleaded guilty to “theft of government property, mail theft, illegal transactions on access devices, and illegally possessing a firearm.” (He was already a convicted felon, and a gun was found when he was arrested, authorities say.) The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the charges to which he pleaded guilty carry potential penalties of up to 15 years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones is scheduled to sentence him on March 8th; Mixayboua remains in the SeaTac Federal Detention Center.