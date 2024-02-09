FOLLOWUP: Missing mailbox, month three

That’s the spot outside the West Seattle Junction Post Office where thieves stole the drive-up/ride-up/walk-up mailbox in late November. Still no replacement. USPS regional spokesperson Kim Frum told us in November that it would be replaced, but there was no timeline. We just checked in with her again – same thing: “The good news is the box is supposed to be replaced. Unfortunately, there is still no timeframe for when this will happen. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience. And hope to have the box replaced soon.” The mailbox that was stolen had been installed seven months earlier … described as a more-secure box than its larger predecessor. As for past replacement times … our archives note two occasions where the Westwood Village box was gone for almost four months (as well as another incident in which it was replaced within a week).