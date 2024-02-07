FOLLOWUP: 47th/Admiral signal status

(WSB photo, looking toward the northwest)

Last month, our brief mention of a reader-reported problem with the 47th/Admiral signal led to a comment discussion about recurring trouble there. One reader said they’d reported it in December and received an explanation that the vehicle-detection system was failing. We followed up with SDOT, which after a lengthy research period provided this response:

We completely replaced the vehicle detection system and made other repairs to this traffic signal in the summer of 2023. The old detection system originally was built with a 5-year product lifespan and had begun to show signs of failure. Since we finished these repairs, our technicians have made several field visits to test the signal, and have not observed any operational problems. The most recent site visit took place last week, when our technician watched the signal for approximately 90 minutes and did not see any issues. Nonetheless, we will continue to take this issue seriously and will continue to make field visits if people continue to report problems. We appreciate members of the public who have taken the time to notify us when they think they see a problem, and especially appreciate when people are able to provide specific details such as the direction and time of day that they were traveling, which may help us to catch any issues that might not be occurring consistently at all times.

The signal was installed in 2015, two years after the City Council funded it following years of community advocacy for intersection improvements. As for reporting trouble – aside from using the Find It/Fix It app, you can report signal (and other) problems to SDOT via 206-684-ROAD – after-hours, 206-386-1218 – or 684-Road@seattle.gov via email.