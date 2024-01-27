SUNDAY: School open houses

Two schools with open houses tomorrow are sponsoring WSB this week to get the word out about these events:

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Noon-3 pm Sunday, West Seattle’s only two-way English/Spanish immersion preschool/elementary/middle school invites prospective families to visit. See the flyer here. The school is on the southwest corner of 20th/Roxbury and has a parking lot on the south side of the campus.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC SCHOOL: 10 am-1 pm Sunday, OLG – also a pre-8 school, on the southwest corner of 34th/Myrtle – welcomes prospective families to come find out about “the strength of our academics as well as our students’ commitment to service.” More info here.